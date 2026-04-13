Rupali Ganguly’s emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle: Legends live on forever

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is dubbed the queen of television, has paid an emotional tribute to the late singing legend Asha Bhosle.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback video of her meeting the late singer. In the video, she touched the feet of the late legend, as the two spoke at length. The actress used the song ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar’ for her video.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “A part of my childhood feels lost today. Moments with her will be remembered …cherished….missed … Her kind words were the blessings I will carry in my heart forever Asha Tai, your absence hurts deeply…. Legends live on forever. Asha bhosle (sic)”.

One of the most influential singers of her time, Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Doctor Prateet Samdani shared that the singer was suffering from several medical complications and passed away due to multiple organ failure.

Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra made the announcement outside the hospital. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm.

Her son Anand Bhosle had earlier shared that the last respects will be held at her residence in Lower Parel on Monday. Speaking to the media, he earlier said, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11:00 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park”.

Asha Bhosle received numerous awards throughout her career for many of her noteworthy songs. The singer was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

--IANS

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