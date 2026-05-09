May 09, 2026 4:10 PM हिंदी

Rupali Ganguly says, 'A child is a mother’s greatest pride'

Rupali Ganguly says, 'A child is a mother’s greatest pride'

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) The audience will get to see a powerful moment this Mother's Day on the beloved show "Anupamaa," headlined by actress Rupali Ganguly, bringing forth the silent pain numerous mothers carry behind their seemingly solid exterior.

The recently released promo from the show includes a heartbreaking confrontation where Anupama finds herself accused and misunderstood by her own daughter.

What starts as a simple family moment soon transforms into an emotional breakdown when Anupamaa's daughter ends up questioning her love, loyalty, and ability to move forward in life after loss.

Talking about the power-packed promo and reflecting on the mother-daughter bond, Rupali shared, “Mothers are the embodiment of protection and nurturing. But what happens when the same mother is questioned by her own children?"

"A child is a mother’s greatest pride, which is why it hurts the most when her character and dignity are questioned by the very people she raised", she added.

Rupali explained, "Anupama’s response — “I am not a bad mother” — comes from heartbreak, not anger. It is a mother finally choosing self-respect over silence."

At the end, she further urged every child to empathise with their mothers.

She also pointed out to all the mothers that loving them also means standing up to them when they are wrong.

"This Mother’s Day, I urge the children to empathise with your mothers. And to the mothers, loving your children also means standing up to them when they cross a line," concluded the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress.

The promo has managed to spark a conversation around the unrealistic expectations placed on mothers and the emotional burden they silently carry within their own families.

"Anupamaa" airs every day at 10:00 PM on StarPlus and anytime on JioHotstar.

Premiered on 13 July 2020, it is one of the longest-running Indian television shows.

--IANS

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