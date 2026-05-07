May 07, 2026 10:52 AM हिंदी

Rupali Ganguly plants a tree in her father's name ahead of World Environment Day

Rupali Ganguly plants a tree in her father's name ahead of World Environment Day

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Television star Rupali Ganguly recently shared a heartfelt video as she participated in a tree plantation drive ahead of World Environment Day on the 5th of June.

The actress revealed in her social media caption that the moment was especially emotional for her as she planted a tree in her late father’s name.

Taking to her social media account, Rupali osted a video of her engrossed in the tree planting activity.

She wrote, “It was an honor to be a part of this campaign . Honoured to plant the first tree and flag off this meaningful beginning towards World Environment Day on June 5th.

Planting a tree in my father's name made this moment even more special...

This planet has given us everything — now it’s our turn to care, protect, and nurture it.

Let’s come together and make our world greener, healthier, and full of life

Every tree counts. Every small step matters #WorldEnvironmentDay #GoGreen #NatureLovers.”

In the video shared by the actress, Rupali was seen dressed in her popular ‘Anupamaa’ avatar, dressed in a saree, as she stepped out of her car and joined others in the plantation drive.

She was also seen interacting with those present and actively taking part in planting saplings.

Talking about Rupali’s father, the ace filmmaker Anil Ganguly, passed away on January 15, 2016, at the age of 82 after a brief illness.

He was known for being a celebrated filmmaker and screenwriter known for directing acclaimed films such as Kora Kagaz, Tapasya, Saaheb, Trishna, Khandaan, Humkadam and others.

Many of his movies earned critical acclaim and National Awards.

---IANS

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