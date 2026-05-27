Committed to implement uniform law for every citizen: HM Amit Shah on UCC passage by Assam Assembly

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated the people of Assam over the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a legislation that will establish a common framework for all residents on matters about marriage, divorce, separation, inheritance, succession, and live-in relationships.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government got the UCC legislation, 2026, passed through the State Assembly today, making Assam the first North-Eastern state and, overall, the third state to roll out the legislation, after Uttarakhand and Gujarat. The bill was introduced on Monday and passed today, despite the Opposition's uproarious demands to send it to the Select Committee.

HM Amit Shah extended greetings to the state government as well as residents and said, “On this occasion, I congratulate Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and all the legislators who supported this bill.”

He said that he was delighted that, after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, Assam passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill today.

He further wrote on X, “Congratulations to the people of Assam. The Uniform Civil Code has been the BJP’s resolve since its foundation. Under PM Narendra Modi, BJP-led state governments are establishing uniform law for every citizen.”

Notably, the UCC was one of the BJP’s key poll promises in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam, and the state cabinet approved the UCC draft at its first meeting earlier this month.

The UCC legislation will create a common civil legal framework for all residents of the state and treat everyone equally across issues such as marriage, live-in relationships, succession, inheritance, and more. The Bill also proposes a ban on bigamy and polygamy, and makes the registration of live-in relationships mandatory.

HM Amit Shah also said that the Modi government is committed to enshrining the principle of equality before the law across the country.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Sarma described the legislation as a “historic” step and thanked members of the House for supporting its passage.

“Today, the Assam Legislative Assembly has passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026. I express my gratitude to all members of the Assembly for adopting this historic legislation,” the Chief Minister said.

He further said that the Bill will first be sent to the Governor of Assam and subsequently forwarded to the President of India for final assent.

--IANS

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