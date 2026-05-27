Neena Gupta shares the recipe for her summer perfect 'Turai aur Paneer ki sabzi'

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Mindful eating is a crucial component in beating the ongoing heatwave in several parts of the country. Bringing in a great option, veteran actress Neena Gupta decided to share the recipe of her unique dish - Turai aur Paneer ki sabzi on Instagram.

In order to make this, first of all one needs to start by putting some Ghee (Clarified butter) in a pan, and later add some jeera (Cumin) and lal mirchi (red chilli powder) to it. Next, add some grated tomatoes and ginger.

Once the tomatoes are semi-cooked, put the diced Turai (Ridge gourd), adding Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) and salt at last.

The 'Panchayat' actress keeps on sharing such fun recipes with her Insta Family.

In October last year, Neena gave a unique Punjabi twist to a popular South Indian dish, vegetable uttapam, turning the simple dish into a flavorful treat with some simple additions.

She published a clip of herself whipping up some crispy vegetable uttapam in the kitchen.

Giving the netizens a glimpse of the Punjabi tadka, the 'Baadhai Ho' actress used some classic Indian spices such as mustard seeds, curry leaves, cinnamon, and red chilli.

Neena was seen relishing the freshly made uttapam, enjoying every bite of her homemade delicacy.

“Thank you, my friend for this recipe," she captioned the post.

In another post, she also gave out the recipe for her 'Chutney for all seasons'.

She started by boiling some tomatoes and green chilies. Next, she blended those boiled tomatoes and green chillies, however not too fine.

After that, she took a little oil and added some chopped garlic and ginger to it. Once cooked, Neena added the tomato paste to it. After that, she added some freshly chopped coriander leaves to the mix and completed the chutney by adding salt in the end.

--IANS

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