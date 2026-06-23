Rugby Premier League: Delhi Redz crowned women’s champions in Season 2

Hyderabad, June 23 (IANS) The eighth day of Season 2 of the Rugby Premier League witnessed Delhi Redz clinch the first-ever Women’s title with a 22-10 victory over Chennai Bulls at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The inaugural women’s competition featured 48 players, including 24 international stars from 10 countries, competing for a total prize purse of ₹40 lakh, with the champions taking home ₹25 lakh and the runners-up receiving ₹15 lakh.

Delhi Redz emerge on top

Delhi Redz made a strong start by controlling possession and opening the scoring through Lavena Cavuru on the left wing. Chennai Bulls struggled to break through the aggressive Redz defence before Muskan Piploda finally crossed over in the second quarter.

However, Eden Kilgour responded immediately to restore Delhi's advantage. The Bulls dominated possession for much of the third quarter but were unable to convert their pressure into points. Delhi regained control in the final period as Silika Qalo scored on the right wing, before Isadora Lopes added another late try. Although Sheilla Chajira scored for the Bulls, the Redz comfortably closed out the victory.

Hyderabad Heroes beat Delhi Redz 26-17

In the men's competition, Hyderabad Heroes made a bright start with Diego Ardao finishing off a flowing move to open the scoring. Patrick Odongo attempted to respond for Delhi Redz but was forced off injured, before Elias Hancock levelled the scores.

Taitaifono Tavita restored the Heroes' lead before half-time, and a clever kick allowed Ravuama Seruvakula to extend the advantage after the break. Wolfram Hacker added another try as Hyderabad took control. Late scores from Lennox Wiese and Alasio Naduva brought Delhi back into the contest, but the Heroes held on for victory.

Bravehearts end Dreamers unbeaten run

Bengaluru Bravehearts dominated from the outset as Zain Davids and Akuila Rokolisoa gave them an early lead in the men's section. Shilton van Wyk, Ngarohi McGarvey, Ganesh Majhi, and Magomederassul Magomedov added further tries, while Ben Lasike and Guillaume Bouche replied for Mumbai Dreamers in a comfortable Bravehearts victory.

Chennai Bulls beat Kolkata Banga Tigers

Chennai Bulls took control early through Filipe Sauturaga before Taualai Panoa extended their lead in the second quarter. Kolkata Banga Tigers kept pressing for a way back and eventually scored through Ricardo Duarttee, but the late try proved insufficient as the Bulls held on for victory.

--IANS

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