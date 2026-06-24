Rugby Premier League: Bengaluru Bravehearts seal semifinal spot in Season 2

Hyderabad, June 24 (IANS) Bengaluru Bravehearts defeated Kolkata Banga Tigers 26-21 in a league match in Season 2 of the Rugby Premier League and qualified for the semifinals on the ninth day of the competition at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Bravehearts made a flying start as Jonas Mikalcius crossed over within minutes, but Kolkata Banga Tigers responded immediately through Vuiviwa Naduvalo on the left wing. Ngarohi McGarvey restored Bengaluru's advantage before Naduvalo struck again to level the scores. Mikalcius then broke through the Tigers' defence to give the Bravehearts the lead at half-time.

Kolkata looked to fight back after the break, but a loose pass was intercepted by Shilton van Wyk, who extended Bengaluru's advantage. The Bravehearts maintained their defensive intensity and kept the Tigers at bay, although Naduvalo completed his hat-trick with a brilliant individual effort. Bengaluru controlled possession in the closing stages to secure a hard-fought 26-21 victory.

Later in the day, Delhi Redz are set to take on the Mumbai Dreamers, while Chennai Bulls will face the Hyderabad Heroes in the last match of the day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bengaluru Bravehearts dominated from the outset as Zain Davids and Akuila Rokolisoa gave them an early lead in the men's section. Shilton van Wyk, Ngarohi McGarvey, Ganesh Majhi, and Magomederassul Magomedov added further tries, while Ben Lasike and Guillaume Bouche replied for Mumbai Dreamers in a comfortable Bravehearts victory.

Hyderabad Heroes made a bright start with Diego Ardao finishing off a flowing move to open the scoring. Patrick Odongo attempted to respond for Delhi Redz but was forced off injured, before Elias Hancock levelled the scores.

Taitaifono Tavita restored the Heroes' lead before half-time, and a clever kick allowed Ravuama Seruvakula to extend the advantage after the break. Wolfram Hacker added another try as Hyderabad took control. Late scores from Lennox Wiese and Alasio Naduva brought Delhi back into the contest, but the Heroes held on for victory.

--IANS

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