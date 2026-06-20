Rugby Premier League: Bengaluru Bravehearts jump to top of the table with win over Mumbai Dreamers

Hyderabad, June 20 (IANS) On the fourth day of the Rugby Premier League, Mumbai Dreamers men, Chennai Bulls women, Kolkata Banga Tigers women, and Bengaluru Bravehearts men achieved victories at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli.

After a closely fought first period, Shilton van Wyk scored to give Bengaluru Bravehearts Men the lead in the first quarter. The game stayed competitive in the second quarter, with both teams evenly matched. Bengaluru increased their effort after halftime, and Zain Davids added a vital try to extend their lead. Brady Rush managed to get Kolkata Banga Tigers Men onto the scoreboard in the final quarter, but Bengaluru Bravehearts maintained their control and secured the win.

After a close-opening quarter, Mumbai Dreamers Men took the lead with Neeraj Khatri, followed quickly by James Turner, putting them ahead. Delhi Redz Men responded in the second quarter with skillful passing, enabling Josep Serres to score their first try. Guillaume Bouche extended Mumbai's lead before halftime, while Patrick Odongo's counterattack kept Delhi competitive. Nevertheless, Mumbai maintained control of possession and territory in the second half, ensuring a solid 31-14 win.

Eden Kilgour scored early for Delhi Redz Women, but Adia Pye quickly replied for Chennai Bulls Women. A try by Lavena Cavuru after an interception shifted momentum back to Delhi, with Kilgour and Cavuru increasing their scores to establish a strong lead. The Bulls mounted a robust comeback led by Savannah Bauder and Larah Wright in the third quarter, and Pye briefly put Chennai in the lead in the final period. Kilgour then regained Delhi's advantage, but Bauder's break in extra time secured a thrilling victory for the Bulls.

Kolkata Banga Tigers Women made an aggressive start and were rewarded when Nia Toliver broke through late in the opening quarter to score the first try. The Tigers continued to dominate possession, with Shiniqwa Lamprecht extending their advantage. Mumbai Dreamers Women intensified their efforts after halftime, but Kolkata's defense remained resilient. Sofia Gonzalez's early-fourth-quarter score provided the Tigers with some relief, and although Maria Tshiremba scored for Mumbai, the delay was too great, and Kolkata ultimately won.

--IANS

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