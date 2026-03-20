‘India should play a mediator’: Congress, SP back Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on ongoing war

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that "several countries are saying that India can bring an end to the ongoing war" amid the West Asia conflict. Opposition leaders from the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) endorsed his statement, saying India should play a mediator.

While addressing a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) event in Maharashtra's Nagpur, the RSS chief mentioned that other countries are saying this since they are aware of India's capabilities.

Reacting to Bhagwat's statement, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi told IANS, "Hurry up, why are you delaying? Do it quickly, finish it. The whole area is suffering today. Millions of our people work in the Middle East; they will become unemployed."

Azmi also mentioned the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) crisis. He said, "Gas is not being supplied, hotels are shutting down, and there is utter chaos. If it can be managed by India, then quickly, quickly, get it done."

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said that India has not played the role in the ongoing conflict which it should have. "The entire country understands this to a large extent," he said.

Moreover, he said, "When our Prime Minister went to Israel, the war began after that visit. It seems that he was called there for consultation. The purpose of his call is not known. But the kind of role and responsibility that we should have shown is not visible. It seems that for some reason or under some pressure, we are unable to fulfil our role."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader S. T. Hasan struck a sympathetic note with Iran. He told IANS, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned Iran's attack on energy installations in other countries, but he didn't say anything when Israel attacked Iran's gas installation."

Though Hasan too echoed Bhagwat's statement. He said, "Our country can definitely play a mediator in this."

Speaking about the West Asia conflict, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "War is a result of selfish interest; the world needs harmony, not conflict."

Explaining how India's stand differs from the rest of the world, he said, "People of India follow the law of humanity, but the rest of the world follows the law of the jungle. It is our job to restore balance in the stumbling world by giving it the foundation of dharma."

--IANS

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