July 04, 2026 7:19 PM हिंदी

Rs 79,459 crore Rajasthan refinery to boost India's energy self-reliance: Hardeep Puri

Rs 79,459 crore Rajasthan refinery to boost India's energy self-reliance: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday described India's first standalone greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex -- inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Pachpadra in Rajasthan -- as a major milestone in the country's journey towards energy self-reliance.

In a post on X, the minister said the refinery will produce nearly 26 per cent petrochemical products from the outset and has a Nelson Complexity Index of 17, making it one of the country's most advanced and energy-efficient refining facilities.

Puri said the complex will house the world's largest polypropylene unit and a polyethylene swing unit capable of manufacturing more than 30 grades of polymers.

It will also feature Asia's largest coker unit, he added.

Highlighting the scale of the project, the minister said its construction involved moving over 150 lakh cubic metres of earth, using 16 lakh cubic metres of concrete and about six lakh tonnes of structural steel.

Describing the refinery as one of India's largest investments in the oil sector, Puri said the project would generate employment, promote industrial development in Barmer and Rajasthan, and strengthen the country's energy security in line with the 'Make in India' initiative.

The integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex has been developed at an investment of Rs 79,459 crore by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), which holds a 74 per cent stake, and the Rajasthan government, which holds the remaining 26 per cent.

The complex has a refining capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) and a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA.

In addition, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Rajasthan, the minister said.

--IANS

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