April 30, 2026 6:31 PM हिंदी

Roundglass Hockey Academy to participate in Sikh Union hockey tournament in Nairobi

Roundglass Hockey Academy to participate in Sikh Union hockey tournament in Nairobi

Mohali, April 30 (IANS) Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) is set to embark on an exciting international tour as they travel to Kenya to participate in the Sikh Union Club Nairobi Centenary Celebrations Hockey Tournament 2026, which is scheduled from May 1 to May 9 in Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya.

The prestigious tournament marks the 100th anniversary of the historic Sikh Union Club. Celebrating a century of rich sporting heritage, the club holds immense significance in the global hockey landscape for its foundational role in developing the sport in East Africa and producing a legendary pipeline of Olympians for the Kenyan national team.

The event will feature a highly competitive lineup of teams, providing the RGHA athletes with an invaluable opportunity to showcase their talent on an international stage and gain crucial exposure against diverse playing styles.

Following a string of impressive performances on the domestic circuit—including multiple recent national camp call-ups- a strong RGHA squad has been selected for the Kenya tour. The team is geared up for a demanding schedule of fixtures that will test their skills, resilience, and tactical adaptability in a vibrant, international hockey environment.

According to the official tournament schedule, Roundglass Hockey Academy will kick off its campaign against Select U23 on May 1. This will be followed by the match against Satellites on May 2. The squad will then face the Niger Flickers on May 4, before concluding their group-stage matches with two highly anticipated clashes against the host club Sikh Union Nairobi and London Sikh Union, on May 6 and 7, respectively.

RGHA Squad for Sikh Union Club Nairobi Centenary Celebrations Hockey Tournament 2026

Goalkeepers: Jashandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh

Defenders: Prince Singh, Amandeep Singh, Dilavarpreet Singh

Midfielders: Sunny Singh, Damanpreet Singh, Varinder Singh, Arshpreet Singh, Damandeep Singh, Om Rajnes

Forwards: Gurwinder Singh, Sukhmanpreet Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, Jarman Singh, Razzaq Ali, Jobanpreet Singh, Anurag Singh

--IANS

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