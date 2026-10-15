October 15, 2026 11:19 AM हिंदी

Rosamund Pike highlights landmine survivor’s story of resilience

Rosamund Pike highlights landmine survivor Victoria’s story of resilience, urges land clearance

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Rosamund Pike has shared the harrowing yet inspiring story of a woman she met during her recent visit to Sri Lanka, highlighting the devastating impact of landmines and unexploded weapons on children and stressing the urgent need to clear contaminated land to prevent further tragedies.

Pike took to Instagram, where she shared a picture with Victoria, whom she met in Sri Lanka.

She went on to share her story in the caption section as she wrote: “When she was 18, she found an interesting object lying on the ground while she was out collecting firewood. She didn’t know what it was but her curiosity got the better of her. She wanted to open it, and find out what might be inside. Her first instinct was to bite it… nothing happened.”

The actress added: “She threw it on the ground and tried to kick it. Again, nothing happened. She lifted it into her lap and sat down to exert some pressure on what she thought was the lid. She pushed her upper hand firmly into the object to try and release it. And then she woke up in hospital: missing two hands, part of her face and having suffered internal injuries to the area near her heart.”

Pike called Victoria as a remarkable story of “resilience and hope.”

“But her story also shows why this work matters. Landmines and unexploded weapons can remain hidden for decades, putting children at risk as they go about their everyday lives.

The land must be cleared, so that no other child has to face what Victoria did.”

Pike is known for her portrayals of complex and morally ambiguous women in independent cinema and psychological thrillers. She has been feted with several honours, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Laurence Olivier Award.

--IANS

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