May 08, 2026 1:41 PM हिंदी

Ronit Bose Roy tells wife Neelam ‘meri life ka tu main focus hai’ in romantic post

Ronit Bose Roy tells wife Neelam ‘meri life ka tu main focus hai’ in romantic post

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Ronit Bose Roy penned a romantic note for his wife Neelam and said that she is his life’s “main focus”.

He shared a picture of himself and his wife. In the image, Ronit and his wife sharing a warm. The actor is seen embracing his wife, who appears to be blurry and reacting shyly with her head tilted down.

“Photo main bhale tu out off focus ho, meri life ka tu main focus hai (“Even if you’re out of focus in the photo, you’re the main focus of my life)! Photo credit @agasthyaboseroy,” he wrote as the caption on Instagram.

It was in December 2003, when Ronit married actress and model Neelam Singh, with whom he has a daughter Aador and a son Agastya. He was previously married to a woman named Joanna Mumtaz Khan.

Talking about the 60-year-old actor, Ronit shot to fame for playing Mihir Virani in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

He made his debut in the industry in 1992 with Jaan Tere Naam, which also stars Farheen. The actor was then seen in Bomb Blast in 1993 alongside Aditya Pancholi and Kishori Shahane.

Ronit gained stardom after he showcased his prowess in the 2010 film “Udaan,” which brought him back into the screens with films such as That Girl in Yellow Boots, Student of the Year, Midnight's Children, Shootout at Wadala and Ugly.

It was in 2013, when he was seen in a negative role in Akshay Kumar’s Boss and then seen in Arjun Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s “2 States’. The actor has also worked in films such as Kaabil, Jai Lava Kusa, Sarkar, Machine, Lucknow Central, Loveyatri, Liger and Gumraah.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in Kajol’s “Maa,” a spinoff to the 2024 film Shaitaan, being set in the same universe.

--IANS

dc/

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