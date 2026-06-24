Ronaldo vs Messi FIFA World Cup goals: Why the 'weak opposition' argument doesn’t hold up

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Cristiano Ronaldo made a strong comeback from the poor start in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and scored two crucial goals against Uzbekistan. The Portugal captain made history by becoming the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups when he found the net against Uzbekistan at the 2026 tournament.

While many celebrated the remarkable milestone, others were quick to dismiss it, arguing that the goal came against a lower-ranked opponent.

But does that 'weak opposition' criticism really stand up when compared with Lionel Messi's World Cup scoring record? The answer is not quite.

Throughout his World Cup career, Ronaldo has scored a total of 10 goals, which came against Spain, Ghana, Iran, North Korea, Morocco, and now Uzbekistan. His most celebrated World Cup performance remains the stunning hat-trick against Spain in 2018, a match that showcased his ability to deliver against one of the strongest teams in international football.

Ronaldo's World Cup Goals by Opponent

Spain – 3 goals

Ghana – 2 goals

Uzbekistan – 2 goals

Iran – 1 goal

North Korea – 1 goal

Morocco – 1 goal

On the other side, Messi’s World Cup scoring record follows a similar pattern. The Argentine superstar, who is the tournament's top scorer with 18 goals, has scored multiple goals against lower-ranked sides like Algeria, Nigeria, and Austria, while also finding the net against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Montenegro, and Australia.

Like Ronaldo, Messi has also produced decisive moments against some of the world’s best teams, including France, Croatia, and the Netherlands, which he faced in the 2022 World Cup, in which Argentina ended the trophy drought.

Messi's World Cup Goals by Opponent

Algeria – 3 goals

Nigeria – 3 goals

Austria – 2 goals

France – 2 goals

Australia – 1 goal

Bosnia and Herzegovina – 1 goal

Croatia – 1 goal

Iran – 1 goal

Mexico – 1 goal

Montenegro – 1 goal

Netherlands – 1 goal

Saudi Arabia – 1 goal

The reality is that World Cups are designed to bring together nations from every corner of the football world. The tournament has always featured emerging football nations. Every great goalscorer in World Cup history has benefited from that reality, including Pelé, who scored against Wales and Mexico. Miroslav Klose scored against Saudi Arabia. Brazil's Ronaldo scored against China and Costa Rica, but that does not demolish their authority.

While the criticism of Ronaldo's goal against Uzbekistan is unfair, there is another World Cup statistic that has followed him throughout his career. Despite appearing in six World Cups, Ronaldo has never scored in a knockout-stage match at the tournament. That remains one of the most surprising records in football, given his reputation as a big-game player.

Messi's World Cup story is very different. The Argentine not only won the 2022 World Cup but also scored in the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final, becoming the first player to score in every stage of a World Cup knockout run from the group phase to the final.

Ronaldo supporters can point to a record that may never be broken. Scoring in six separate World Cups requires extraordinary longevity, consistency, and dedication. Messi supporters can point to a World Cup winner's medal.

Both arguments carry weight. What does not carry much weight is using Uzbekistan to discredit Ronaldo's latest achievement. If goals against smaller nations suddenly do not count, then the same standard would have to be applied across football history, including parts of Messi's own World Cup scoring record.

--IANS

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