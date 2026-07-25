Rohith Nara, Hansika Motwani's upcoming horror thriller titled 'Kapaali'

Hyderabad, July 25 (IANS) The makers of director Raam Ganni's eagerly awaited psychological horror thriller, featuring actors Rohith Nara and Hansika Motwani in the lead, have now announced the title of the film as 'Kapaali'.

To mark Rohith Nara's birthday, the makers unveiled the film's title along with its striking first-look poster.

Sources close to the unit say that 'Kapaali' means the one who wears a skull. The first-look poster perfectly reflects the essence of the title.

Taking to its Instagram page to announce the title of the film, production house Sapta Aswa Media Works wrote, "A journey into the UNKOWN begins here… @rohithnara #RN21 is titled as #KAPAALI. Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to #RohitNara. Written & Directed by @raam_ganni. Presented by @vijaykrishnalingamaneni. Produced by @kalyan.manthina @bhanukiranpratapa under @saptaaswamediaworks."

Sources add that the psychological horror thriller is set against a police backdrop.

The film is being produced by Kalyana Chakravarthy Manthina and Bhanu Kiran Pratapa under the banner of Sapta Aswa Media Works, with Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni presenting it.

Rohith Nara sports an intense and determined expression as he gazes upward, suggesting that his character is confronting an unseen force. His thick beard and haunting eyes immediately command attention. Adding to the eerie mood are twisted tree branches rising like a crown from his head. Behind him, mysterious ancient symbols form a circular pattern, reinforcing the film's occult and mythological undertones. The tagline, "A Journey Into The Unknown," perfectly complements the unsettling visual.

In the foreground stands a terrifying female figure with glowing red eyes, hinting at a powerful supernatural presence. Beside her are police officers, including one carrying a rifle, while a police transport vehicle is positioned atop a glowing ritual circle, suggesting that law enforcement becomes entangled in a terrifying paranormal mystery. Overall, the first-look poster makes an arresting impression and instantly piques curiosity.

--IANS

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