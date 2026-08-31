Rohit Sharma's show titled ‘Family Full House', To premiere on September 19

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) India’s World Cup-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, will be seen headlining Sony Pictures Networks India's forthcoming show, 'Family Full House'.

The show will mark Rohit Sharma's debut in the entertainment sector.

The makers announced the title of the show on Monday, along with the premiere date.

'Family Full House' is slated to premiere on 19th September 2026 only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Rohit has already announced his retirement from Test and T20 cricket formats. However, he continues to be an ODI player.

Cricket lovers are eagerly waiting to see whether the 39-year-old player is a part of the 2027 World Cup. During his recent tour to England, it was speculated that the series decider would be Rohit's last international match for the country. However, Rohit ended up scoring 138 in the 388 chase against England, endeding the England ODIs with 175 runs in three matches at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 98.31.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced its expansive festive-season content slate which also included 'Family Full House'.

It further included the latest season of the reality game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', hosted by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, and the 'Indian Game Show' hosted by popular television couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. The show has some popular faces from the television world coming together for fun challenges.

In addition to this, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has also turned host for the true-crime series 'Crime Patrol 2026'.

This festive season, the audience will also witness 'Scam 2010',

which is being made under the direction of the National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The Sony LIV, Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment series will show the rise and fall of a massive financial empire.

--IANS

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