Rohit Sharma reveals playing with his children is his favourite way to unwind

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Rohit Sharma, who recently turned host for Sony Entertainment Television’s 'Family Full House' revealed that playing with his children is his favourite way to unwind after a hectic day.

During a recent episode, actress Ankita Lokhande asked Rohit about what he likes to do to relax after a long day that involved playing cricket and travelling.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress asked, “Mera sawaal hai aapse. Aap batayiye ki aap jab itna khelte hain aur ghar pahunchte hain, toh aapka kya mode hota hai relaxation ka? (“Just a question for you. Tell me, when you play so much and get home, what’s your go-to relaxation mode?)”

Rohit revealed that instead of going for a laid-back way of relaxing, he likes to follow his children around and spend time with them. He shared, “Main apne dono bachchon ke peeche bhaagta hoon. Meko maza aata hai unke saath kyunki jab hum itna travel karte hain, ghar mein time spend nahi kar paate. Toh jab bhi ghar aata hoon, toh dekhta hoon ki woh ghar mein kya karte hain, kahan bhaagte hain, toh unke peeche bhaagta rehta hoon (I run after both of my kids. I enjoy being with them because when we travel so much, we are unable to spend time at home. So whenever I come home, I watch what they do in the house, where they run around).”

Moved by Rohit's response, Ankita reacted with a “Superb! This is the best therapy.”

'Family Full House' with Rohit Sharma airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed anytime on Sony LIV.

Rohit married Ritika Sajdeh on 13 December 2015. The couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their daughter, Samaira Sharma, on 30 December 2018. Followed by the arrival of their son, Ahaan Sharma, on 15 November 2024.

--IANS

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