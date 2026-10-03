October 03, 2026 5:31 PM हिंदी

Capt Smit Machchhar under excellent medical care, recovering well: Indian Embassy in UAE

Capt Smit Machchhar under excellent medical care, recovering well: Indian Embassy in UAE

Abu Dhabi, Oct 3 (IANS) Captain Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, is responding well to treatment and continues to receive medical attention, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said on Saturday.

The mission said it was coordinating with his family and local authorities. It also thanked the UAE government for the care being extended to him.

"Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care & is recovering well. We are in touch with his family & local authorities, extending support for a speedy recovery. Our thanks to UAE gov. for their care. We join well-wishers in praying for his good health," the Indian mission posted on X.

Captain Machchhar was injured while preventing a mid-air attack on Wednesday aboard the flydubai flight from Dubai to Israel.

During the incident, another pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and the aircraft began to plummet.

The Indian pilot fought the assailant bravely and opened the cockpit door, following which passengers rushed to assist, entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker.

Once the attacker was subdued, the seriously wounded Indian pilot was stabilised until the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Captain Machchhar over a video call, praising his courage, presence of mind and composure during the mid-air incident in which he helped save the lives of passengers and crew members.

During the conversation, PM Modi said the country could proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their own lives to save others.

PM Modi began the conversation by asking about Captain Machchhar's health and said the entire country was praying for his speedy recovery.

"The whole country is praying for you. Maha Mrityunjaya Jaap is being performed for you and your health. Your courage, presence of mind and composure saved many lives. The country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others," PM Modi said.

Captain Machchhar nodded and responded, "Yes, sir."

The Indian pilot has also received recognition from across the world, with leaders and people lauding his bravery and actions that helped save hundreds of lives during the mid-air attack.

--IANS

scor/sd/

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