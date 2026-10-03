Supernova building suicide case: Victim identified as 29-year-old Gurugram resident

Noida, Oct 3 (IANS) The youth who jumped to death from the 43rd floor of the Supernova building in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, has been identified by the police as 29-year-old Sambhav Jain, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana.

Speaking to IANS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) (Noida Zone), Manisha Singh said: "At around 11:30 a.m. today, we received information that a person committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of a room in the Supernova Spira Tower located in Noida's Sector 94, under the jurisdiction of the police station in Sector-126."

"Upon receiving the information, local police immediately reached the spot and identified the individual as Sambhav Jain, aged around 29 years, originally a resident of Manesar in Haryana's Gurugram," she added.

The senior police officer said that the victim's family members have been informed.

"Investigators are collecting evidence from the site. The body has been sent for post-mortem," Singh added.

Police said that further investigation in the case is underway.

Meanwhile, according to preliminary information received earlier, the impact of the fall was such that the victim's body was severed into two pieces.

A sound resembling a bomb blast was reportedly heard in the complex due to the impact of the fall.

According to reports, the young man who committed suicide was staying at Supernova's AIR BNB.

Meanwhile, a video showing the man jumping from the building has gone viral on social media.

The identity and reason for the suicide have not yet been revealed.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

However, according to media reports quoting an AC mechanic who tried to stop the man from jumping, the youth allegedly committed suicide after saying that he was depressed.

However, this has not been independently verified.

The video of the suicide that was taken by the horrified residents below has gone viral.

In another case of suicide reported last month, a first-year MCA student hanged himself in his room in Sector Alpha-2, under the jurisdiction of the Beta-2 Police Station in Greater Noida.

He had reportedly moved to Noida about a month prior to the incident and was pursuing his first-year MCA course through online classes.

--IANS

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