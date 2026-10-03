Asian Games gold medal belongs to whole of India, says Ishan Kishan after win over Pakistan

Nisshin, Oct 3 (IANS) A delighted Ishan Kishan dedicated India retaining its Asian Games gold medal with a triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final to the entire country, adding that victories in multi-sporting events belong to every Indian who backed them.

India retained its Asian Games men’s cricket gold medal with a 19-run victory over Pakistan in the final at Korogi Sports Park on Saturday. It also meant India got its 19th gold medal of the ongoing edition of the continental event.

“It’s very important because as I just said, when we win medals, especially when we win in Asian Games, it's not just our victory, it's the victory of the whole of India. Everyone wins because we played with everyone's blessings and won this match. So, obviously it's a very good feeling,” said Ishan to IANS at the conclusion of the game.

“It's the victory of the whole of India. Like I said, when you play Asian Games or go to the Olympics, it's never about what you did well and you won this. It's the victory for the whole of India and I would always want that whatever we win, it should be enjoyed by the whole of India,” he added.

Shreyas Iyer-led India, unchanged from its semifinal win over Sri Lanka, opted to bat and posted 211/6, powered by aggressive fifties from left-handed batters Abhishek Sharma (61) and Tilak Varma (51), while Shivam Dube chipped in with a crucial 27.

Pakistan’s chase began with purpose, but India kept finding wickets at key moments. Hasan Nawaz, however, refused to let the contest slip away, producing a superb 51-ball 96 to keep Pakistan in contention.

But Pakistan were left needing 33 runs from the last overs, a mountain too uphill for them to climb and conquer, as Washington Sundar and Axar Patel picked two wickets to get a memorable victory for India.

--IANS

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