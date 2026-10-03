'Getting Asian Games gold medal is a different feeling entirely,' says Tilak Varma

Nisshin, Oct 3 (IANS) Expressing immense pride after contributing to India's gold-medal-winning performance in the Asian Games final against arch-rivals Pakistan, left-handed batter Tilak Varma dedicated the victory to the nation and his parents, adding that holding the tricolour on the podium is a unique emotion that stands apart from ICC titles.

India retained their Asian Games men’s T20 gold medal with a hard-fought 19-run victory over Pakistan in the final at the Korogi Sports Park on Saturday. “Obviously, very proud that we have added one more gold medal for our country and it's surreal feeling right now. Asian Games is something different - winning other tournaments like Champions Trophy or World Cup is completely different.

“There we'll get a World Cup or something different feeling. But this feeling is holding the flag and getting that gold medal, it's a different feeling which we can't express and I'm lucky that this is the second time of me getting it and I'm really grateful for it,” Varma told IANS on Saturday at the conclusion of the game.

Shedding light on how he navigated the high-pressure final after India lost quick wickets, Varma, who hit 51 not out off 22 balls, detailed how his crucial 62-run partnership with Shivam Dube, who smashed a vital 27, helped stabilise the Indian innings and helped them cross the 200-run mark.

“Obviously, it's a big stage, playing final against Pakistan, there will be nerves. But at the same time, we have enough experience how to handle the pressure. At the same moment, when you play the finals, you should be in the present moment and just thinking about the team.

“So at that moment, I was just thinking what I can do for the team and especially when you see that back-to-back wickets were down -like when (skipper Shreyas) Iyer got out, I was just thinking like I just want to rotate for first two overs, because we can't lose one more wicket there, then we can't accelerate later on.”

“So I was thinking, I was talking with Dube as well - the same thing that you just play for one-two overs, after that anyways we'll accelerate and we have shots, whenever we wanted we can go for the sixes. But the thing is, we can't lose a wicket for the next two overs, that's what I planned with Dube and at the end of the day, you have seen, we have got enough runs on the board,” he elaborated.

On a personal note, Varma expressed deep gratitude toward his loved ones. “Obviously, this medal will be dedicated to the country, for India. But if you see, family is very important for me and they have been always with me, so I really want to dedicate this medal to my family – mom and dad,” he concluded.

--IANS

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