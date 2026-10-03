Ayushmann Khurrana gives Big B ‘radio-style’ tribute ahead of 84th birthday, recites ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ shayari

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana paid a heartfelt tribute to megastar Amitabh Bachchan as he appeared on the popular quiz reality show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', to promote his forthcoming drama, 'Udta Teer' with co-star Sara Ali Khan.

Going back to his radio jockey days, Ayushmann introduced the legendary actor in a unique style as part of the birthday celebration week.

Introducing Big B in a classic radio format, Ayushmann said, "Radio andaaz mein aapka introduction diya jaaye... KBC Radio par, 'Maan Na Maan, Main Hoon Aapka Ayushmann!' This is Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Week, so coming up next on AB 84.0, stay tuned.” (Let me introduce you in a radio style... On KBC Radio, ‘Believe it or not, I am your Ayushmann!’ This is Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday Week, so coming up next on AB 84.0, stay tuned)".

After this, Ayushmann shared a soulful rendition of the evergreen romantic song 'Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai' from his movie 'Kabhi Kabhie', creating a memorable moment.

For those who do not know, the timeless romantic number, 'Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai' has been composed by Khayyam and written by Sahir Ludhianvi.

Coming to 'Udta Teer', the film is expected to reach the movie buffs on October 23 this year.

Ayushmann will be seen essaying the role of Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy who suffers memory loss and starts to believe he is Indian.

Shedding more light on his next, he said, “Every new director brings a different energy to the set. With ‘Udta Teer’ what drew me in was not just the genre, but the world Akash had created”.

“It is rare to find a script that can be chaotic, funny, emotional and rooted in a larger idea at the same time. I wanted to surrender to that vision and allow the character to take me somewhere unexpected”, he went on to add.

--IANS

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