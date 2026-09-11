Rohit Saraf identifies Rehaan Roy as the ‘man who makes incredible kurtas on internet,’ asks him to make one for him

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Rohit Saraf was left impressed after recognising fashion creator and television actor Rehaan Roy, whom he identified as the person behind the creative kurtas he has seen on social media.

In a video shared by Rehaan, Rohit is seen approaching him and asking if he was the same person who makes the “incredible kurtas” that he has come across on the internet.

“I am so sorry. I just want to be sure. Sir, have I seen you make incredible kurtas on the internet? My God! Sorry, may I know your name please?” Rohit asked.

After Rehaan introduced himself, Rohit went on to praise his work, saying, “Sir, forget about jackets. You make the best kurtas on the internet.”

He then expressed his desire to have Rehaan make a kurta for him.

“Thank you so much. I wasn't sure but I had to kind of tell you that you are absolutely fantastic. And I would really love it if you could make me a kurta, please,” Rohit said.

The actor also recalled that Rehaan had previously made a yellow kurta for him.

“I think the first kurta I made was yours. Was my yellow kurta, wasn't it?” Rehaan said, to which Rohit replied, “Yes. Yes. Yes.”

Recalling his reaction when he first saw Rehaan's work, Rohit said, “I remember it because I saw it and I was baffled as to how a guy is so talented sitting at home and making these incredible kurtas.”

Rohit also promised that if Rehaan makes another kurta for him, he would showcase it on social media.

Rehaan later shared the video on his social media account and wrote, “I am speechless.”

For the uninitiated, Rehaan is known for creating distinctive and creative kurta looks and outfits, which he makes himself from scratch. Through his social media content, he gives glimpses of the process behind his creations, showcasing his designing, stitching and styling skills while turning his ideas into complete outfits.

–IANS

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