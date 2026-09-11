September 11, 2026 5:36 PM हिंदी

Karan Sharma reflects on 16-year journey from friendship to marriage with Surbhi Chandna on her birthday

Karan Sharma reflects on 16-year journey from friendship to marriage with Surbhi Chandna on her birthday

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Karan Sharma reflected on his 16-year journey with wife Surbhi Chandna as he penned a heartfelt birthday note for her.

Looking back at how their relationship evolved from friendship to marriage, Karan recalled how the two had grown up together, built memories, and stood by each other through different phases of life. He described her as his best friend, partner in crime and the person he wants by his side in every version of life. Karan further called Surbhi his “favourite person to annoy” and said that her staying by his side through both his best and worst moments was something he would never take for granted.

Sharing a series of their photos, “Wishing the wifey a very Happy Birthday. 16 years of us. From kids to husband & wife… although, if we’re being honest, we never really graduated from being kids. We’ve grown up together, watched each other change, built memories, survived each other’s moods, and somehow through all of it… we’ve remained exactly the same two idiots at heart. You’re my best friend, my partner in crime, my favourite person to annoy and the one person I want beside me in every version of life.”

“You’ve seen me at my best and at my absolute worst, and somehow you’ve stayed And that is a kind of love I will never take for granted. You want me in all your janams… I just hope that in every lifetime, I get to know you the way I did in this one… first as my friend, then as the love of my life, and finally as the person I can’t imagine a life without.”

Karan added, “On your birthday, I wish you everything… the happiness you deserve, the dreams you haven’t even dared to dream yet, the success you’re meant for & Deserve, peace in your heart and a life that constantly reminds you of how deeply loved you are & selfishly, I wish for many, many more years of you and me because I honestly don’t know who I would be without the woman who helped me find myself. Happy Birthday, my love.. My Home @officialsurbhic.”

Surbhi Chandna and entrepreneur Karan Sharma tied the knot on March 2, 2024, in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Jaipur. The couple had been in a relationship for more than 13 years before taking their long-standing bond to the next level. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family, along with several members of the television fraternity.

--IANS

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