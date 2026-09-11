PM Modi, Russian President Putin hold key meeting ahead of BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday met in New Delhi ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, holding discussions on bilateral cooperation in key sectors and also on the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region.

Both leaders shared a warm hug before they sat down for their second meeting this year, having earlier met on the margins of the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek less than two weeks ago, on August 31.

PM Modi also gifted Putin the Russian translation of the Thirukkural written by great Indian Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar which contains extensive writings on agriculture and farmers.

According to sources, both leaders will review progress in bilateral cooperation in a range of fields, including political, economic, defence, energy, space, mobility and people-to-people ties.

They are also expected to discuss expanding industrial cooperation, including collaboration in the rail sector and tunneling; developing steel value chain; more B2B opportunities besides broadening access to the Russian market.

Strengthening civil nuclear cooperation including fuel cycle and life cycle support; increasing cooperation in mobility - increasing Indian skilled labour to Russia; cooperation in critical minerals; sustaining and increasing cooperation in fertilizers through strategic joint venture projects will also form part of the detailed discussions between both leaders.

Before Bishkek, the two leaders had earlier met in Delhi for the 23rd Annual Summit in December 2025.

During their meeting in Bishkek, both leaders had welcomed the outcome of the 27th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural matters, which was held on August 24 in Moscow.

They also exchanged views on India-Russia engagement in the multilateral arena, in particular in BRICS under India’s Chairship for 2026 and shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers.

Prime Minister Modi had reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy was the way forward in resolving conflicts.

"​The two leaders agreed to remain engaged to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which continues to register significant growth and has shown resilience in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had stated after the meeting on August 31.

--IANS

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