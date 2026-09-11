Brisbane Heat sign New Zealand batter Tim Robinson for upcoming BBL season

Brisbane, Sep 11 (IANS) Big Bash League (BBL) side Brisbane Heat have signed rising New Zealand top-order batter Tim Robinson for his maiden stint in the competition when the 16th season starts later this year.

Robinson has represented New Zealand in 31 T20Is and three ODIs, and shot into the global limelight last season when he slammed a sensational 66-ball 106 not out after walking in at 3/6 against Australia at Mount Maunganui.

Robinson, who also holds a career-best 139 off 64 balls in the domestic Super Smash, has been contracted for the entire BBL duration. To facilitate the stint, he has moved to a casual contract with Cricket Wellington, which will see him miss the 2026/27 Super Smash campaign.

"How good! I reckon everyone wants to play in the Big Bash. We pretended our backyard was the Gabba as kids and used to hit it into the neighbours, so fair to say I’m pretty excited to play there, and at all the other awesome grounds. Thanks to the team at the Heat for the opportunity. Can’t wait to get there," Robinson said in a statement on Friday.

Heat head coach James Hopes praised the youngster's dynamic skillset. "Tim is a rising star of international cricket, and the BBL will be a great opportunity for him to demonstrate his skills and ability for the Heat.

“He scores quickly, has excellent power, and is very strong in the field. We’ve signed him for the entire competition and think he will complement the playing group nicely," he said.

Speaking on his decision to head to the BBL, Robinson acknowledged the domestic balancing act. "I was flattered to get a call from the Brisbane Heat. The opportunity to play in Australia, against the best of the Australians, is one of the ultimate cricketing challenges.

“But the Firebirds are my home team. Cricket Wellington has enabled me to get to this level, so it’s very much a case of mixed feelings. I’m certainly excited about still being a major part of the ‘Birds outside the BBL window.

“The long-form version of the game is a huge priority for me, as well as the 50-over series, so there’s plenty of cricket to play in New Zealand over the summer and I’m very, very motivated to be part of both," he added.

Firebirds head coach Shane Jurgensen termed the signing a testament to the growth of New Zealand cricket. "This signing is significant for many reasons. It’s a huge endorsement for the quality of players in New Zealand, from the BLACKCAPS through to our domestic programmes.

“Tim has shown over the last two years his talent, with a T20 hundred against Australia, and he has had fantastic winter form in the Caribbean and the MLC. He has the ability to play an explosive game in the powerplay, as well as the skill set to adapt if the team needs some batting smarts through the middle of the innings," he noted.

Cricket Wellington General Manager High Performance Dave Wildash also backed the move. "This is a fantastic opportunity for Robbo to test himself and continue his development in one of the premier T20 competitions in the world. We’re really pleased for him and wish him all the best for the opportunity. We look forward to welcoming him back into the Firebirds environment in February."

--IANS

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