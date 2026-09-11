September 11, 2026 5:36 PM हिंदी

‘Lehanga’ singer Jass Manak faces backlash over throwing money at fiancée Komal Tanwar during engagement

‘Lehanga’ singer Jass Manak faces backlash over throwing money at fiancée Komal Tanwar during engagement

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Punjabi singer Jass Manak has faced backlash on social media after a video from his engagement ceremony with fiancée Komal Tanwar surfaced online.

In the clip, the singer is seen throwing currency notes at Komal during the celebrations, a gesture that has drawn criticism from a section of social media users. The video, which has been widely circulated online, captures the couple celebrating their engagement. Jass can be seen showering money on Komal as she stands beside him, while guests and family members join in the celebrations. Soon after the video surfaced, several social media users criticized the singer’s gesture. Some questioned the practice of throwing money during wedding and engagement festivities.

Reacting to the viral clip, one user commented, “That’s extremely disrespectful.” Another said, “Have some respect for money.” A third user said, That girl should stop the dance or change the place! As its a disrespect towards her!.”

One of the comments read, “Oh, what a disrespectful act, bro. His wife is dancing, and who is even doing this? Jass Manak has changed now. He has completely lost all decency.”

“It looks disrespectful to me… she’s your wife, not a bar dancer. There’s a way to shower money on someone as well,” reads another comment.

However, netizens also came out in support of Jass Manak, defending the singer’s gesture and calling it part of the celebrations.

Jass Manak recently got engaged to fashion designer and creative stylist Komal Tanwar. The couple hosted an intimate engagement ceremony attended by their close family and friends. For the occasion, both opted for coordinated traditional Indian outfits.

Jass Manak has delivered several chart-topping Punjabi songs, including viral hits such as ‘Lehanga’, ‘Prada’, ‘Viah’ and ‘Suit Punjabi.' ‘Lehanga’ went on to become one of his biggest career milestones. ‘Prada’ established him as one of the prominent young voices in the Punjabi music scene.

--IANS

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