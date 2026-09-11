September 11, 2026 5:38 PM हिंदी

Sumeet Vyas on taking up a ‘different brand of comedy’ with ‘Chumbak’: I immediately vibed with my character

Sumeet Vyas on taking up a ‘different brand of comedy’ with ‘Chumbak’: I immediately vibed with my character

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Vyas, who is receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released comedy streaming show ‘Chumbak’, has spoken up about taking up a different brand of comedy that the show and his character demanded.

The actor is known for his dry sense of humour, and has ruled the space of Indian web entertainment courtesy his strongest suit.

He recently spoke with IANS along with Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Deven Bhojani, Neena Gupta and Manasi Parekh during the promotions of the show in the BKC area of Mumbai.

Talking about his part in the show, he told IANS, “Yeah, that was quite a thing because this is a very different brand of comedy. And in fact, in the beginning, when Atish narrated everything for the first time, the character played by Sumeet Raghavan, he said, ‘Would you like to try this?’. But I felt that my temperament is not like that. I don't know why, but I was afraid that I might not be able to do it that well. And it was too big a jump for me as that required a special skill set. Which Sumeet Raghavan has, he's extraordinary at that. And this character, when I heard it, I immediately vibed with him”.

“But it is so refreshing because it shows that they are so committed to doing what is good for the show. It's not coming from a personal way. It's coming from, you know, a sheer passion to do something. And seeing their conviction, you also feel that I'd rather surrender to their vision”, he added.

‘Chumbak’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

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