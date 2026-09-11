DDCA awards Rs 1.43 crore prize money for 2025-26 season

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) awarded a total prize money of Rs 1.43 crore to clubs and players for the 2025-26 season, with the association increasing the rewards by 10 per cent across all categories.

The awards were presented at the annual prize distribution ceremony held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday, recognising the champions, runners-up and top performers across various DDCA competitions.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley, Secretary Ashok Sharma, Vice-President Shikha Kumar, Treasurer Harish Singla and Joint Secretary Amit Grover were among those present at the ceremony.

In a major step towards promoting women’s cricket, the DDCA also introduced prize money for clubs participating in the Women’s T20 League. Each of the 10 groups in the competition received a prize fund of Rs 2 lakh for the winners and Rs 1.75 lakh for the runners-up.

“The DDCA remains committed to strengthening Delhi cricket at every level, from the grassroots to the highest level of competition. Recognising and rewarding performances is an important part of that commitment, as it gives players and teams the encouragement to compete harder and aspire for greater heights,” Rohan Jaitley said.

“At the same time, we are focused on creating stronger pathways for women’s cricket and ensuring that players across categories have the support and opportunities they need to progress. Our aim is to build an ecosystem where excellence is recognised and give the next generation of cricketers the platform they deserve,” he added.

The ceremony recognised performances in the DDCA League 40 Overs Tournament, Men’s T20 League and Hot Weather Tournament, along with individual players who stood out during the season.

DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma said the rewards were aimed at encouraging young cricketers to continue working towards higher levels.

“The foundation of Delhi cricket is built at the grassroots, and our responsibility is to ensure that young cricketers have the right encouragement from the very beginning. These rewards and accolades are not just a recognition of what players have achieved but also a motivation for them to continue working hard and striving for higher levels,” Sharma said.

DDCA Vice-President Shikha Kumar highlighted the introduction of prize money for the Women’s T20 League as an important step towards encouraging greater participation in women’s cricket.

“The introduction of prize money for all the clubs participating in the Women’s T20 League is an important step towards giving women’s cricket the recognition and encouragement it deserves,” she said.

“We want more women cricketers to see a clear pathway for themselves and feel that their performances and contributions are valued. By extending financial support across all 10 groups, we are encouraging greater participation and competition while creating a stronger platform for the continued growth and development of women’s cricket in Delhi,” she added.

The DDCA said the enhanced prize money and dedicated initiatives for women’s cricket are part of its efforts to build a stronger and more competitive cricketing ecosystem in the capital and provide greater opportunities to the next generation of players.

--IANS

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