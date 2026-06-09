June 09, 2026 2:40 AM हिंदी

Roger Federer set for emotional U.S. Open return at New York exhibition event

Roger Federer set for emotional U.S. Open return at New York exhibition event on August 25. Photo credit: ATP

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Tennis legend Roger Federer will make a highly anticipated return to the U.S. Open this year, seven years after his last appearance at Flushing Meadows, with organisers announcing that the Swiss great will headline a special exhibition event in New York.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will be part of Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York on August 25, as one of tennis' greatest players comes back to a tournament in which he had many of the best experiences of his career.

Federer, who retired from tennis in 2022 following a legendary 24-year playing career, is the only man to have won five U.S. Open men's singles titles in a row. His appearance is expected to be one of the top events on this year's program.

Federer shared some warm words on his connection to the New York Major after the news broke. "The US Open has always been one of the most special tournaments for me," he said. "So many unforgettable moments of my career happened in New York, and Arthur Ashe Stadium is a place that means a great deal to me. I have missed being part of that atmosphere and feeling the incredible energy that the fans bring every year."

Joining him will be several other American legends, such as a former U.S. Open champion, Andy Roddick, eight-time major winner Andre Agassi, and seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe.

His New York appearance comes just a year after one last shot at the U.S. Open title in 2021, his last official major, where he was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. His comeback to the scene comes shortly after being named a recipient of the 2024 International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles and ended with 103 tour titles, finishing up his legendary career in 2022 at the Laver Cup in London. He is the only man to win 5 titles in a row at the U.S. Open, from 2004 to 2008.

--IANS

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