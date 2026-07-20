Roach to be honoured for historic 300-Test wicket milestone at Kensington Oval

Bridgetown, July 20 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Monday that it will formally honour veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach for his historic achievement of claiming 300 Test wickets during the innings break of the fifth ODI against New Zealand, to be played at the Kensington Oval on Tuesday.

The special on-field presentation will take place during the innings break, where CWI will be joined by representatives from the Government of Barbados and the Barbados Cricket Association to celebrate Roach’s achievement.

Roach recently became only the fifth West Indies and the second player from Barbados to reach the coveted 300-wicket landmark. He achieved the feat during the team's victory over Sri Lanka in Antigua and joined an elite club of Caribbean bowling greats that includes Courtney Walsh (519), Sir Curtly Ambrose (405), Malcolm Marshall (376), and Lance Gibbs (305).

"For the better part of two decades, Kemar has represented the West Indies with distinction, displaying extraordinary skill, heart and determination every time he has worn the maroon cap. He has been an outstanding ambassador for Caribbean cricket, and an inspiration to generations of young fast bowlers.

"I am personally heartened to witness a player of this generation whose unwavering commitment and exceptional contributions have earned him a rightful place among the legends of our game. On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I once again extend heartfelt congratulations to Kemar on this remarkable achievement. It is a richly deserved honour, and one that reflects the profound impact he has made on West Indies cricket," said CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow in a statement.

Since making his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2009, Roach has established himself as the spearhead of the bowling attack via his exceptional control, late movement and relentless accuracy. His 300 Test wickets have come at an average of 28.83, including 12 five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket match haul

With free admission already announced at the venue in honour of the legendary late Sir Garfield Sobers, CWI has urged fans to fill the stands and join in saluting the premier fast bowler during the innings interval.

--IANS

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