US Congressman Ro Khanna backs China fentanyl sanctions

Washington, Aug 26 (IANS) Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna and three other US lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation seeking sanctions against Chinese chemical manufacturers, online vendors, ports and financial networks accused of facilitating the flow of fentanyl and its precursors into the United States.

The CCP Fentanyl Sanctions Act was reintroduced on Tuesday by Khanna, the ranking Democrat on the House Select Committee on China, and its Republican chairman, John Moolenaar.

Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse and Democratic Congressman Jake Auchincloss joined them in introducing the measure.

The legislation targets China-based and Chinese Communist Party-backed entities allegedly involved in producing, selling or transporting synthetic narcotics and the chemicals used to manufacture them.

“Fentanyl has devastated communities across America,” Khanna said.

“I’m proud to join Rep. Auchincloss’ bipartisan effort to hold the networks responsible accountable. We must stop the flow of fentanyl and illicit precursors into our country and protect American families,” he added.

It would expand existing sanctions powers to cover Chinese vessels and ports that knowingly or recklessly facilitate the transportation of illicit synthetic narcotics.

Chinese online marketplaces and other companies that knowingly or recklessly help sell such drugs could also face sanctions, according to the House Select Committee on China.

The measure would allow the president to restrict correspondent and payable-through accounts used by foreign financial institutions if those accounts knowingly facilitated transactions for people engaged in synthetic narcotics trafficking.

Correspondent accounts allow foreign banks to conduct transactions and access financial services through institutions operating within the United States.

The bill would also codify and expand sanctions authorities established by Executive Order 14059, which addressed foreign individuals and organisations involved in the global illicit drug trade.

“The Chinese Communist Party has long had a role in facilitating the fentanyl crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans,” Moolenaar said.

He cited a 2024 investigation by the committee that accused the Chinese government of subsidising the production of fentanyl precursors sold to Mexican cartels.

“The bipartisan legislation we are introducing today targets the entities and individuals who participated in this deadly and illicit practice,” Moolenaar said.

“It is a crucial step toward holding them accountable for the pain they have caused American families,” he added.

Newhouse accused the Chinese Communist Party of subsidising and exporting illicit narcotics and said Congress needed to take stronger action against companies linked to the trade.

Auchincloss said Chinese chemical manufacturers exporting fentanyl-related substances to the United States “should bear the full force of U.S. sanctions and anti-money-laundering measures.”

The lawmakers did not identify particular Chinese companies, vessels, ports, online marketplaces or financial institutions that would immediately be sanctioned under the legislation.

The bill would provide authorities for future action after the president or relevant US agencies determined that an entity had knowingly or recklessly facilitated fentanyl trafficking.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid legally used for severe pain relief. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl has become a major contributor to fatal drug overdoses in the United States because it is frequently mixed with heroin, cocaine and counterfeit prescription pills.

--IANS

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