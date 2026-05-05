Riteish Deshmukh tells Vijay: May the force be with you!

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is the latest to congratulate actor Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has scored an impressive win in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections.

Taking to his social media timelines, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "The verdict is out !! Huge congratulations to @actorvijay on this incredible and monumental victory. May the force be with you, may you tirelessly work for the good of the people."

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly too took to his X timeline to congratulate Vijay on his party's phenomenal win.

Nivin Pauly wrote, " Massive congrats to @actorvijay anna on this remarkable victory in Tamil Nadu. The people have placed their trust in your vision, and I’m sure you will lead with pride and purpose. #TamilnaduAssemblyElection2026 #TVKVijay @TVKVijayHQ @Jagadishbliss."

Malayalam actress Gouri Kishan, for her part, congratulated Vijay saying, "Such a historic win Vijay sir. Can’t wait to see the changes you’re gonna bring to the state of TN. Onwards and upwards. Always with you @actorvijay. May the 4th was definitely with you, this year haha."

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, in her post congratulating Vijay, said, "Dear Vijay sir, Hearty congratulations on your emphatic win in the TN Assembly elections. It takes great strength of character to achieve what you have achieved. Immensely proud and truly happy."

For the unaware, actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay’s TVK has emerged as the surprise winner in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Contesting its maiden election, the party has not only made a dramatic entry but has also secured recognition as a major political force in the state.

In the 234-member TN Assembly, a party needs at least 118 seats for a clear majority. TVK is currently leading in 108 constituencies, leaving it 10 seats short of the halfway mark.

However, as Vijay has won from two constituencies -- Perambur and Tiruchy East, he will have to vacate one seat. That apart, one of the elected MLAs will have to be appointed as the Speaker. This means TVK will require the backing of at least 12 additional legislators to comfortably prove its majority on the floor of the House.

--IANS

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