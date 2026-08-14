August 14, 2026 3:50 PM हिंदी

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene's 'Kinda Chic' trend is pure travel goals

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene's 'Kinda Chic' trend is pure travel goals

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr. Shriram Nene has also jumped on the ongoing 'Kinda Chic' trend on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he uploaded a couple of collages of their unseen picture from various family getaways over the years.

The text on these photos went, "Kinda chic to travel for the moments you didn't plan for", "Kinda chic to still get excited by a great skyline", "Kinda chic to stay curious in every city", "Kinda chic to walk a city instead of only seeing it from a car", "Kinda chic to collect memories, not just things", "Kinda chic to exprience a place through its fabrics, colours and traditions", "Kinda chic to remember the chef, not just the meal", "Kinda chic to catch your parents making memories of their own", "Kinda chic to make family time the highlight of the journey", "Kinda chic to travel hard and still come home wanting your routine back."

For the caption, Dr Nene penned, "Different trips. Same conclusion: the best bits were never on the itinerary. Kinda chic. (sic)"

In February, Madhuri and Dr Nene dropped a string of lovely glimpses from their getaway to Japan.

These two posed for some postcard clicks from their time in Fuji.

Madhuri and Dr Nene were seen smiling as they posed against the backdrop of a snow-clad mountain.

The post also included a couple of solo clicks of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl and Dr Nene from Japan.

The couple even shared a short clip of themselves dressed in traditional Japanese attire. Nene was also seen wielding a sword, keeping in tune with the Japanese theme.

"Fuji: A view from the top of an active Volcano full of tradition, temples, snow, and samurai," the caption on the post read.

--IANS

pm/

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