August 14, 2026 3:51 PM हिंदी

Sharib Hashmi remembers mother on fourth death anniversary, says ‘abhi bhi unki awaaz sunaai deti hai’

Sharib Hashmi remembers mother on fourth death anniversary, says ‘abhi bhi unki awaaz sunaai deti hai’

Mumbai, August 14 (IANS) Actor Sharib Hashmi seems to have become emotional as he remembered his late mother on her fourth death anniversary on August 14.

Sharing a picture of her on his social media account, he said that even after four years, he still feels as though her presence is around him.

Taking to his social media account, Sharib shared a picture of his mother dressed in a yellow traditional outfit. Remembering her fondly, the actor said that she would lovingly call him “Mera Raja” and “Mera Chanda”, adding that he can still hear her voice.

Sharib wrote, “4 Saal Ho Gaye Ammi Ko Gaye Huye, Par Abhi Bhi Lagta Hai Jaise Kal Hi Ki Baat Hai... “Mera Raja” “Mera Chanda” kehke bulaati thi mujhko ... Abhi Bhi Unki Awaaz Sunaai Deti Hai.”

For the uninitiated, Sharib had lost his mother in August 2022 at the age of 79.

On the professional front, Sharib entered the film industry in the late 1990s, and reportedly initially worked as an assistant director on the movie Hum Tum Pe Marte Hain.

He later worked in television and wrote sketches for channels including MTV and Channel V.

His acting journey began with small appearances, including Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire in 2008, where he played Prakash. The same year, he was also seen in Haal-e-Dil.

He subsequently appeared in Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012, followed by Filmistaan followed by Badmashiyaan, Phullu, Vodka Diaries, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Nakkash, Ujda Chaman, Pagglait, Helmet, Dhaakad, Mission Majnu, Vikram Vedha, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Tarla, Fighter, Sharmajee Ki Beti and The Diplomat, among others.

The major turning point came in 2019 when Sharib was cast as JK Talpade, the friend and colleague of Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari, in Raj and DK’s The Family Man. He is also set to be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

–IANS

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Sharib Hashmi remembers mother on fourth death anniversary, says ‘abhi bhi unki awaaz sunaai deti hai’

Sharib Hashmi remembers mother on fourth death anniversary, says ‘abhi bhi unki awaaz sunaai deti hai’