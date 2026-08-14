Golf: Shubham Jaglan fires final-round 64 to bag maiden title at Coal India Open

Kolkata, Aug 14 (IANS) Shubham Jaglan produced a superb final-round six-under 64 to claim his maiden professional title by two shots at the second edition of the Rs 1 crore Coal India Open at Tollygunge Club.

The 21-year-old from Panipat, Haryana, posted rounds of 67, 65 and 64 to finish the weather-shortened tournament at 14-under 196. Jaglan earned the winner’s cheque of Rs 15 lakh and climbed 12 places from 26th to 14th in the PGTI Rankings. His season’s earnings increased to Rs 26,99,875.

“It feels pretty awesome,” said Jaglan. “The first win is very special. I was nervous over the last few holes, so I’m proud of the way I finished.”

The tournament was reduced to 54 holes after heavy rain disrupted the second round. The fourth round was cancelled, with Friday’s third round serving as the final round and being played with a shotgun start.

Jaglan began the final round from the second hole. He was tied fifth and four shots behind overnight leader Jamal Hossain at the start of the round. His challenge suffered an early setback when he bogeyed the opening hole, but his calm response set the tone for the rest of the day.

“I made a poor swing with my first shot, but I didn’t get upset,” he said. “I knew I had to shoot a low score after starting four behind, so I kept my cool.”

Jaglan recovered quickly and moved into contention during a decisive stretch. A birdie on the difficult sixth was followed by an eagle on the par-five seventh, transforming the momentum of his round.

His six-under 64, the lowest score of the final day, featured an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys. It allowed him to erase the four-shot deficit and move clear of the field.

The pressure returned on the closing holes. After seeing the leaderboard on the 18th, Jaglan knew his lead had been reduced to one shot. Instead of adopting a defensive approach, he struck two assured shots and finished with a birdie to secure the title.

“I knew I was only one ahead, but the standard on the PGTI is so high that you can never let up,” he said. “I hit two great shots and made the putt. You have to keep pushing.”

His father Jagpal Jaglan, who has caddied for him for nearly a decade through junior, amateur and professional golf, was once again on the bag.

“We understand each other very well, and I don’t think anyone believes in me more than he does,” Jaglan said. “Having someone beside you with complete belief in you is extremely important.”

The victory continued a rapid rise for the University of South Florida graduate, who earned his PGTI card by winning the Final Qualifying Stage in January. He also holds an Asian Tour card and has divided his season between the Asian circuit and the PGTI.

Jaglan turned professional immediately after graduating from college. In June 2025, he earned his PGA Tour Americas card through the USA Midwest Qualifying Tournament and made nine starts on the circuit. His best result was a tied-third finish at the BioSteel Championship in August.

His experience in American college golf helped develop the attacking mindset he displayed on the final hole. The breakthrough followed two previous runner-up finishes and a third-place result at last week’s J&K Open in Srinagar.

Jaglan also credited greater self-belief and a more positive approach for helping him cross the line.

“My team and I have worked on being more positive,” he said. “If I don’t believe in myself, there is no point going out there to compete. I carried that belief from last week into this tournament and managed to get it done.”

Jamal Hossain (65-63-70), a previous winner at Tollygunge Club, began the day with a two-shot advantage. He mixed four birdies with four bogeys in an even-par 70 and finished runner-up at 12-under 198.

Delhi’s Shaurya Bhattacharya (64-70-66) and Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (66-65-69) shared third place at 10-under 200.

Saptak Talwar (67-65-70), the current PGTI Order of Merit leader, took a share of 11th place at eight-under 202.

Talwar strengthened his position at the top of the rankings, taking his season’s earnings to Rs 84,33,234.

--IANS

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