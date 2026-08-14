Amrita Singh reunites with ‘Dil Aashna Hai’ co-star Dimple Kapadia at daughter Sara Ali Khan's birthday carnival

Mumbai, August 14 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan celebrated her birthday surrounded by family and close friends, and also shares glimpses from her celebrations on Friday.

The pictures along with the fun celebrations from her carnival themed birthday party, also featured her mother, veteran actress Amrita Singh, and legendary actress Dimple Kapadia.

Sara took to her social media account to share a series of pictures from her colourful, carnival-themed birthday celebration. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing with her mother Amrita and Dimple Kapadia, while other pictures capture her enjoying the festivities with friends and family.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote “Blessed to be surrounded with people that know me 100% but are cool (insane) enough to stick around anyway.”

Talking about Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia, the star actresses had shared screen space in Hema Malini's 1992 directorial Dil Aashna Hai. The film, which released on December 25, 1992, featured Divya Bharti and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, with Dimple playing Barkha and Amrita portraying Rajlaxmi A. Singh.

The actresses have also shared screen space in other movies like Batwara in 1989, and Kabzaa in 1988.

Talking about Dimple Kapadia, she made her debut with Raj Kapoor's Bobby in 1973 and, after taking a break from acting following her marriage, returned with Saagar. She has also been a part of movies such as Arjun, Janbaaz, Kaash, Ram Lakhan, Rudaali, Gardish, Krantiveer and Dil Chahta Hai, among others.

Amrita, meanwhile, made her Hindi film debut with Betaab in 1983 and went on to be a part of movies like Duniya, Saaheb, Mard, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Naam, Aaina and Waaris. She later returned to the screen with character-driven roles in films such as Kalyug, Shootout at Lokhandwala, 2 States, Hindi Medium and Badla.

Talking about Sara, on professional front, the daughter of Amrita Singh and actor Saif Ali Khan, made her acting debut with Kedarnath in 2018. She followed it with Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Murder Mubarak and Sky Force. She was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

–IANS

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