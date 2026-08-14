Aiming to keep individual form high and power Barak Legends to APL title, says Bishal Saha

Guwahati, Aug 14 (IANS) Standing at the top of the batting charts in the inaugural Assam Premier League, Barak Legends opener Bishal Saha said his primary focus remains on sustaining his fine individual form to lead his franchise in clinching the trophy.

The left-handed batter has emerged as one of the standout performers of the tournament by amassing 279 runs from six innings at an impressive average of 55.8 and a strike rate of 122.91. For Saha, holding the Orange Cap is the culmination of targeted preparation over the past few months.

“I have been hearing about the league since the last 5-6 months. I was preparing for it. I am in a good mindset right now. I scored a good run in the first match. Now, I just have to contribute for the team. I am improving my score and the total of the team. That’s it. It’s simple,” Saha said in a statement issued by the franchise on Friday.

He also explained the importance of providing explosive starts at the top of the order, and made it clear that dominating the early overs remains central to his batting approach. “I want to win in powerplay. I want to capitalise on powerplay. If I perform well in powerplay, then the other players will play well,” he added.

He also credited the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) for launching the franchise-based league, and added that it is a vital stepping stone for local players to catch the eye of state selectors and advance to higher levels.

“APL is the biggest platform for us right now. Whoever performs well here, be it a batter, a bowler or a fielder, whoever performs well here, will be seen by the selector. It is a very big platform to play at the upper level,” he noted.

With Barak Legends strongly placed in the race for the playoffs, Saha signed off by setting a clear objective for the remainder of the competition. “My goal is to keep my individual performance at the top. If I can stay in the highest rank, that will be my big goal. I want to take the team to the finals. I want to perform well in the finals and get a trophy for the team.”

--IANS

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