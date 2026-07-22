Riteish Deshmukh gives reality check to Shivangi Joshi, asks ‘Log tumhari pooja kare yahan par?’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh, who is seen as a jailor in the reality show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa”, gave contestant Shivangi Joshi a reality check over her gameplay after she questioned him about offering help to her rival team with their cooking.

Riteish met the contestants and winning gang leader Shivangi Joshi to ask her whom she would put in the "At Risk" category before Judgement Day. Stating her personal reasons, she named Shilpa Shinde.

Since the losing team as to make their own food, Shivangi asked Riteish if she and her team could help them with cooking.

Reminding her that the competition is about strategy and loyalty to one's own team, Riteish quipped: “Of course you can. The kharcha Paani will be deducted.”

He then gave her a reality check.

Riteish said: “Tum kya chahati ho sacchai ki moorat (What do you want? You are here as the embodiment of truth?) Log tumhari pooja kare yahan par (For everyone to worship you here?).

Itni acchi ho tum (You are so nice?).”

He went on to add: “You are in a game. You are a gang leader. Your priority is your gang only.”

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the show.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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