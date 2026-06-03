June 03, 2026 1:10 PM हिंदी

Ritabrata Banerjee reaches Bengal Assembly with support letters from 59 Trinamool MLAs

Ritabrata Banerjee reaches Bengal Assembly with support letters from 59 Trinamool MLAs

Kolkata, June 3 (IANS) Ritabrata Banerjee, the expelled Trinamool Congress legislator from Uluberia (Purba) constituency in Howrah district, arrived at the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday with letters of support from 59 party MLAs, claiming that their faction is the principal opposition party in the state and not the minority group still owing allegiance to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

While Ritabrata entered the Assembly premises at around 10.30 a.m., the party legislators, who had signed the new resolution, started joining him one after another.

These legislators said that another expelled Trinamool Congress MLA from Entally in North Kolkata, Sandipan Saha, is likely to arrive at the Assembly premises any time.

“After Sandipan arrives, there will be a brief meeting and after that whatever is necessary will be done and then the media will be informed,” said one of the women legislators.

On Tuesday, without directly saying anything, Ritabrata had hinted at such a possibility after arriving at the Assembly premises, as he launched a scathing attack against Abhishek Banerjee, over the latter seeking Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) after he was assaulted in Sonarpur on May 30.

“What kind of a mass leader is he? After the party’s landslide defeat on May 24, he kept himself home-bound for 26 days. Now he is seeking Central forces' security cover for himself. He had earlier claimed that the public is there to protect him. So why is he now seeking security cover?” Ritabrata said on Tuesday.

He also accused Abhishek Banerjee of running Trinamool Congress in a corporate management style, depending entirely on the Indian Police Action Committee (I-PAC).

Both Ritabrata and Sandipan were suspended from the Trinamool Congress on Monday. The suspension announcement was made within minutes after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari informed the media that a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police has been launched into the case of a mismatch in signatures of Trinamool Congress legislators in a crucial Assembly-related document after these two expelled MLAs informed the office of the Speaker, Rathindra Bose.

--IANS

src/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: Awami League alleges detentions, disruptions at senior leader Tofail Ahmed's funeral

Bangladesh: Awami League alleges detentions, disruptions at senior leader Tofail Ahmed's funeral

Ranveer Singh–Farhan Akhtar row: Producers Guild condemns artiste conduct that causes financial losses to producers

Ranveer Singh–Farhan Akhtar row: Producers Guild condemns artiste conduct that causes financial losses to producers

Vaani Kapoor shows how 'suffering has its benefits'

Vaani Kapoor shows how 'suffering has its benefits'

'Shafali and I have a huge role to play forward': Smriti eyes stronger starts as India turn focus to T20 WC

'Shafali and I have a huge role to play forward': Smriti eyes stronger starts as India turn focus to T20 WC

'The success was a result of hard work': UEFA chief hails Budapest after Champions League final hosting

‘The success was a result of hard work’: UEFA chief hails Budapest after UCL final hosting

India's diversity hiring up 21 pc in May: Report

India's diversity hiring up 21 pc in May: Report

'It was tough to stay focused until the end': Mensik saves 7 match points for first major SF at Roland Garros

'It was tough to stay focused until the end': Mensik saves 7 match points for first major SF at Roland Garros

Jason Sudeikis: 'I like being in relation to people'

Jason Sudeikis: 'I like being in relation to people'

Pakistan: Mounting waste, foul odors deepen Karachi's sanitation crisis

Pakistan: Mounting waste, foul odors deepen Karachi's sanitation crisis

Gold, silver slip up to 1 pc amid escalating US-Iran conflict, rising crude prices

Gold, silver slip up to 1 pc amid geopolitical tensions, rising crude prices