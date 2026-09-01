Rising violence, intimidation could drive Hindus out of Bangladesh: Activist

Dhaka, Sep 1 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Hindu community is facing mounting fear, intimidation and insecurity amid continued violence and weak institutional protection, said lawyer and minority rights activist Chaitali Chakraborty, warning that the situation could push increasing numbers of Hindus to leave the country.

In an interview with Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, editor of the Bangladeshi newspaper ‘Blitz’, Bangladesh Supreme Court lawyer Chakraborty said that the situation for religious minorities in the country has sharply deteriorated since the political upheaval of August 5, 2024.

Chakraborty said that the growing sense of insecurity is not confined to Bangladesh’s Hindu community, with ordinary citizens across the country also feeling increasingly vulnerable. However, she stressed that Hindus bear an added burden because of their religious identity, while those who speak out for minority rights can themselves become targets of intimidation.

“From August 5 until today, we are really in an unstable environment, and we have no security,” she told Blitz.

Her warning comes against a backdrop of intensifying global scrutiny of Bangladesh over allegations of communal violence, attacks against minorities, alongside concerns over institutional weakness and the effectiveness of law enforcement.

Speaking about the brutal murder of four members of a Hindu family in Bangladesh's Rangpur city and mounting questions over the police probe, Chakraborty said that fear of retaliation was preventing local residents from sharing crucial information.

The incident occurred on August 20, with police recovering the bodies of all four family members two days later, on the night of August 22.

The deceased were identified as retired Rangpur Zilla School teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, 65; his wife, Pritilata Chakraborty, 50; their daughter, Agami Chakraborty Prarthi, 23; and their son, Priyam Chakraborty, 12.

She argued that the brutality of the killings called for an impartial and comprehensive probe, saying the seemingly deliberate and organised nature of the attack raised questions about the possible involvement of professional or ideologically driven perpetrators.

Expressing grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh, Chakraborty said the most serious warning concerned the long-term demographic consequences of insecurity. She noted that continued unchecked violence, intimidation and discrimination could lead to a substantial decline in the country’s Hindu population, as people are forced to choose between abandoning their ancestral homeland and living amid the growing insecurity.

She warned that Bangladesh could be left with no Hindu population within a decade if the situation she described persists.

Her warning reflects a longstanding concern among minority-rights advocates that communal violence does not necessarily lead to mass displacement overnight, but that persistent insecurity, property disputes, social intimidation, economic pressure and fear can steadily push minority families to migrate, Blitz reported.

Chakraborty urged international lawmakers and policymakers to take note of the persecution and intimidation targeting Hindus, calling on legislators in the United States, Britain and the European Union to raise the issue with Bangladesh and press its authorities to ensure the protection of minority citizens.

--IANS

scor/rs