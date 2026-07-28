Rights group urges Pakistan to restore communications in PoK

Islamabad, July 28 (IANS) Leading international human rights organisation Amnesty International on Tuesday urged Pakistani authorities to restore all communications access and allow media and independent observers into Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Reacting to reports that security forces used lethal force against protesters in Rawalakot on the first day of the regional election, Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty International’s Acting Regional Director for South Asia, said the “disturbing reports” emerging from Rawalakot are consistent with the Pakistani authorities’ long history of unlawful violence against protesters in PoK.

She said a prompt, independent, and transparent investigation must be ordered into the security forces’ use of force against protesters.

“So long as an internet and mobile services blackout remains in place, it will severely impede the independent verification of the full extent of the situation on the ground. We urge the Pakistani authorities to restore all communications access and allow media and independent observers into the area,” Lassee added.

According to her, tensions around this election are being heightened by the unlawful ban on the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

Amnesty International has repeatedly called on the Pakistani authorities to lift the ban on this protest movement and stop weaponising anti-terror laws to silence and arbitrarily detain JAAC members and supporters.

“The ban cannot be used as an excuse to mete out deadly violence against protesters,” she noted.

According to a statement by Amnesty International on July 27, there were reports of violence in Rawalakot as well as one incident in Kotli, where a political worker was killed during a clash between supporters of rival parties.

The Pakistani security forces have primarily targeted the Awami Action Committee (AAC), which has been spearheading the campaign to boycott the ongoing polls, which began on Monday, in the region.

Violence was reported in Rawalakot’s Dreik Eighth area where security forces targeted the protesters. As of now, the security forces have reportedly killed 20 people who were boycotting the elections.

Mobile internet services have remained suspended in PoK since June 5.

--IANS

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