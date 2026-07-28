Jennifer Aniston, Peter Dinklage team up for Olivia Wilde’s ‘Naughty’

Los Angeles, July 29 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her work in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, is set to join forces with actor Peter Dinklage for Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film ‘Naughty’.

The actress will essay the role of a single mom named Mallory, while Peter Dinklage is set to star as the king of Christmas, Santa Claus, reports ‘Variety’.

Olivia Wilde is fresh off the success of her latest directorial effort ‘The Invite’, and will be at the helm of ‘.Naughty’, which centers on Mallory, whose “only hope of securing custody of her son from her gaslighting trash-bag ex is to find Santa Claus and convince him to testify in her divorce hearing”.

As per ‘Variety’, Jimmy Warden has written the screenplay and original spec script. LuckyChap (the company led by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Milan Popelka), Wilde and Warden will produce.

The project was first announced in 2023 and described as ‘Bridesmaids’ set at the North Pole. Universal has dated the movie for theatrical release on Nov. 5, 2027. Executive VP of production development Sara Scott and director of production development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

The casting update comes as Emmy and Golden Globe winner Aniston wraps up her tenure as executive producer and star of ‘The Morning Show’ with its forthcoming fifth and final season on Apple TV. (The actress also won SAG-AFTRA’s Actors Award for her performance as news anchor Alex Levy).

Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage, who won a record four Emmys for ‘Game of Thrones’, recently booked a key role on FX’s ‘Alien: Earth’ for its upcoming season.

--IANS

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