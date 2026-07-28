CWG 2026: We are giving a global audience in Glasgow a taste of Ahmedabad for 2030 edition: Gujarat Deputy CM

Glasgow, July 29 (IANS) Gujarat's deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation for Ahmedabad's bid to host the Centennial edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030. The state is going to organise many international tournaments in the state capital, which is also hoping to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Sanghavi said the infrastructure that PM Modi built as Chief Minister of Gujarat gave the confidence to host the National Games with 100 days of preparation and has eventually bolstered Ahmedabad's dream of hosting the Olympics in 2036.

"If I talk about infrastructure, the creation of an excellent sports infrastructure in Gujarat began when Modiji was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Because of this, we were able to deliver the most prestigious National Games to date in less than a hundred days. Similarly, whether it's reforestation or Gujarat's entire sports infrastructure ecosystem, we have been hosting international tournaments like the Asian Volleyball Tournament, the World Cup, basketball qualifying matches, etc. for quite some time now.

"We are promoting Ahmedabad as a hub for sports tournaments, and Ahmedabad is always open to all athletes from my country. Any player from any state can use our infrastructure for practice," Sanghavi said on Tuesday after cheering for the Indian boxers in Glasgow as they participated in the quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

The Gujarat deputy CM also talked about Ahmedabad hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and said to give the participants at Glasgow a glimpse of Ahmedabad through the Experience Centre here.

"We are going to host such a big sporting event in Ahmedabad in 2030, when thousands of players are going to become guests of Ahmedabad," he said. ''It is a matter of pride for all of us that the centenary event of the Commonwealth is going to be held in Ahmedabad, India. The whole world is watching. Along with that, we are going to organise many other international tournaments in Ahmedabad," he said.

Sanghavi said he and his team are in Glasgow to assess the work that has been done for the Commonwealth Games 2026, as that will help them plan for the 2030 edition.

"We are on ground zero. Our team is participating in the training sessions every morning. Along with that, we have made a very good Ahmedabad Experience Centre here. It will be inaugurated tomorrow evening.

"The sports federations and athletes from all over the world will also become guests of the Ahmedabad Experience Centre and learn about the culture of Ahmedabad, the infrastructure, and what kind of facilities are there in Gujarat and Bharat," he added.

--IANS

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