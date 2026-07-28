Rayo Vallecano search for temporary home after stadium suspension

Madrid, July 28 (IANS) Rayo Vallecano are searching for a temporary home after the regional government of Madrid suspended the club's concession to use Vallecas Stadium because of safety concerns.

The Comunidad de Madrid, which owns the stadium in the south of the Spanish capital, announced on Tuesday that an audit had uncovered serious maintenance deficiencies and regulatory failings.

"The audit yielded quite dismal results regarding stadium maintenance," the regional government said in a statement, adding that maintaining the venue and complying with safety regulations and licensing requirements are the club's responsibility.

"The Comunidad de Madrid has decided to temporarily suspend the concession to carry out these reforms. There's no way to guarantee that something won't happen," the statement added. It also cited "widespread obsolescence" at the stadium and "severe regulatory non-compliance."

The decision leaves last season's UEFA Conference League finalist without a home venue as renovation work is carried out.

Rayo opens the 2026-27 La Liga season away to Sevilla on August 15 before hosting Alaves five days later. The work is considered unlikely to be completed before then, forcing the club to relocate their home matches.

Leganes' Butarque Stadium is considered the leading candidate to host Rayo's home fixtures until Vallecas is cleared for use.

The closure is likely to deepen tensions between the club's supporters and the regional government. Some fans have long suspected the Comunidad de Madrid wants to demolish the ageing stadium and redevelop the site for commercial and residential use, although officials have denied such plans.

Earlier, Rayo Vallecano midfielder Unai Lopez signed a new three-year contract with the Madrid-based club that he helped to reach last season's Conference League final. Lopez joined Rayo from Athletic Bilbao in 2021 on loan after two previous loan spells in the second division in 2017 and 2018.

However, his failure to agree a new deal had raised expectations he would either return to Bilbao or move to Greek side Olympiacos, but he is now set to stay at the Vallecas Stadium until June 2029, when he will be 33.

--IANS

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