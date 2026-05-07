Rights body flags surge in sexual violence cases in Bangladesh madrasas

Dhaka, May 7 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of sexual violence against children in madrasas across Bangladesh.

Dhaka-based rights body Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) called for the immediate establishment of sexual harassment committees in all madrasas across the country, in line with the High Court's directives for educational institutions.

The rights body highlighted that the High Court in 2023 directed all educational institutions in Bangladesh to form committees to prevent sexual harassment.

Citing a recent case involving the rape and impregnation of an 11-year-old student in Madan upazila of Netrokona district, the MJF stressed the urgent need for systemic safeguards within these institutions.

"Madrasas are educational institutions; there is no reason for these to stay outside the gambit of the High Court ruling," said Shaheen Anam, Executive Director of MJF.

In its latest finding, the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad found that in just the first four months of this year, a total of 1028 women and girls have been subjected to various forms of violence, including sexual violence. The rights body noted that these data reveal an alarming pattern involving girl children, with 479 incidents documented between January and April.

According to the MJF, the case registered in the Netrokona incident alleged that a madrasa teacher had repeatedly abused a child since October. The incident came to light on April 18 after a medical examination confirmed that the victim was in an advanced stage of pregnancy.

Although the accused reportedly denied the allegations online, he was later detained by Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The right body cited another incident of sexual violence, where a madrasa teacher in the Patuakhali district has been jailed over the alleged abuse of a 10-year-old student.

MJF urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure strict punishment of the perpetrator, who has reportedly been arrested.

Demanding justice for the victims, the rights body called for full implementation of Bangladesh's Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000, which criminalises brutal acts of violence against women and children.

"Cases of sexual violence against children within madrassas are usually hushed up, as these teachers exert much influence and power over their community. It is time to expose these teachers and stop such heinous crimes against children, both boys and girls, through the implementation of relevant laws and ensuring accountability of concerned officials," the MJF stated.

Asserting that both authorities and society in Bangladesh share equal responsibility for ensuring the safety and protection of children, the rights body said that both have failed adequately to uphold that duty.

The MJF urged the government to implement the High Court directive and prioritise the pending Sexual Harassment Law awaiting enactment in parliament.

This demand comes amid growing concern over repeated abuse in madrasa settings, raising serious questions about child safety and institutional accountability.

--IANS

scor/sd/