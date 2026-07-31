CWG 2026: 'This gold is for Yogi-ji,' says Asmita Dey after judo triumph

Glasgow, July 31 (IANS) Fresh after winning the biggest title of her career, India's Asmita Dey dedicated her gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2026 to everyone who stood by her journey and thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for giving her a job in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"I am so happy with the gold. This is for all who supported me. I also want to thank Yogi ji for giving me the job in UP Police," Asmita told IANS immediately after her victory.

Asmita delivered a strong and focused performance to win the women’s 48kg judo gold medal, defeating Canada’s Heidi Quach 2-1 in a tightly contested final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday.

In a nail-biting title match, the Indian judoka remained composed during the crucial moments. She combined smart strategy with solid defense to get past Quach, claiming the biggest win of her Commonwealth Games journey.

The gold medal increased India’s growing medal count in Glasgow and highlighted the country’s steady improvement in judo at the Commonwealth level.

Asmita looked dominant throughout the competition. She advanced confidently through the preliminary rounds and saved her best performance for the final. Against the seasoned Canadian competitor, she kept her cool under pressure and took advantage of key scoring chances to maintain her lead and secure the win.

In a closely contested title clash, Dey edged past Quach by 2-1, holding her nerve during the decisive stages to seal the biggest victory of her Commonwealth Games campaign. The Indian judoka displayed excellent tactical awareness and defensive discipline to stay ahead and finish on top of the podium.

Dey had looked impressive throughout the competition, progressing confidently through the earlier rounds before delivering her best performance in the final. Against an experienced Quach, the Indian maintained her composure under pressure and capitalised on crucial scoring opportunities to secure victory.

This victory allowed Asmita to join the list of India’s Commonwealth Games gold medalists, creating another unforgettable moment for the Indian team in Glasgow.

Her achievement also showcased the ongoing progress of Indian judo globally and is likely to inspire a new generation of athletes aiming for top honours.

--IANS

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