U17 Wrestling WC: Sandhya Vishnoi, Akshara secure silver medals; Avanshika and Taniya bag bronze

Baku, July 31 (IANS) India’s women wrestlers continued their strong showing at the 2026 U17 World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, adding two silver medals and two bronze medals to the national haul across four podium bouts.

In the 46kg category, Sandhya Vishnoi put together an impressive tournament run to reach the championship final. Facing Japan's Kokona Makino in the title clash, the Indian grappler fought hard but ultimately sustained a 2-13 defeat on points, finishing second on the podium to capture a silver medal.

India picked up a second silver medal in the 53kg weight division through Akshara, who adds this world-level accolade to her recent bronze medal finish at the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2026. Cruising into the gold medal match, Akshara faced a tough challenge from USA's Marlee J Solomon. The Indian wrestler succumbed to an 0-11 defeat against her American opponent, settling for a well-earned silver medal.

In the 61kg bronze medal play-off, Avanshika delivered a disciplined performance against Kazakhstan's Aruzhan Bakytnur. Displaying tactical control throughout the bout, Avanshika secured a 5-1 victory on points (VPO1) to claim a spot on the podium.

Adding to the day's success, Taniya secured a hard-fought bronze medal in the 69kg category. Displaying excellent attacking intent, Taniya outclassed Poland's Maja Wejchan with a commanding 12-2 victory to take home the bronze.

Earlier on Thursday, India’s women wrestlers delivered a strong performance by bringing home a silver and two bronze medals in highly competitive weight categories.

Leading the charge in the 57kg division, Nikita Sehrawat put together a brilliant campaign to reach the championship final. Facing a formidable opponent in reigning U17 World silver medalist Epenesa Elison of the USA, Nikita fought valiantly but ultimately sustained a 0-6 defeat. She finishes second on the podium, securing a well-deserved silver medal for India.

The action will now shift to the Men's Freestyle (FS) events. Beginning tomorrow, the freestyle grapplers will take to the mat in the 48kg, 55kg, 65kg, 80kg, and 110kg weight categories.

Final results (WW):

46kg Gold Medal Match: Sandhya Vishnoi (India) vs. Kokona Makino (Japan). Sandhya wins Silver (2-13)

53kg Gold Medal Match: Akshara (India) vs. Marlee J Solomon (USA)- Akshara wins Silver (0-11)

61kg Bronze Medal Match: Avanshika (India) vs. Aruzhan Bakytnur (Kazakhstan)- Avanshika wins Bronze (5-1, VPO1)

69kg Bronze Medal Match: Taniya (India) vs. Maja Wejchan (Poland)- Taniya wins Bronze (12-2)

--IANS

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