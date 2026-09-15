Rights body expresses grave concern over continuing enforced disappearances of civilians in Balochistan

Quetta, Sep 15 (IANS) Another civilian was forcibly disappeared in Balochistan province of Pakistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Tuesday. The latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Paank, the human rights department of Baloch National Movement (BNM), mentioned that 20-year-old Fahad Anwar, son of Anwar, a resident of Mullahi Bazar, Turbat, was subjected to enforced disappearance on the night of August 19. It mentioned that Fahad, a student who also works as a tailor at a cloth-sewing shop in Turbat, was forcibly taken from his home at around 1 am.

“His family has the right to know his fate and whereabouts. Paank urges relevant authorities to investigate this case and end the practice of enforced disappearances in Balochistan,” the rights body stated.

Last month, Paank said that 40-year-old Saddam Bugti was reportedly abducted on August 29 from the Nawab Bazar area in Dera Bugti district by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

In a separate incident, two labourers, 28-year-old Majid Shahwani and Abdur Razzaq, were allegedly abducted on August 26 from the same area by CTD and police.

Additionally, 23-year-old Muhammad Nasir was taken from his residence in the provincial capital, Quetta, in July by ISI and CTD.

“Enforced disappearance violates fundamental human rights and must be immediately ended. Pakistani authorities must disclose the fate and whereabouts of all four individuals and ensure that anyone detained is held in accordance with the law and afforded due process,” Paank said, expressing grave concern over the incident.

On August 30, Baloch Women Forum (BWF) strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of three civilians, including minor girls, by Pakistani forces in Kech district of Balochistan.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old Shahnaz, 14-year-old Sharanaz and 50-year-old Arif Essa.

According to the BWF, both Shahnaz and Sharanaz are students and have previously been subjected to enforced disappearance. The group described the repeated abduction of minors as a “grave and deeply disturbing violation of their fundamental rights.”

“The increasing abduction of Baloch women and girls, particularly students and minors, represents a deeply alarming escalation in the use of enforced disappearance as a tool of repression. Families are being deprived of their loved ones without explanation, without judicial oversight and without any information about their safety or whereabouts. No authority has the right to place civilians outside the protection of the law,” the BWF stated.

–IANS

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