Wrestling: Sujeet Kalkal wins 65kg trial, sets up showdown for World Championships berth

Lucknow, Sep 15 (IANS) World No. 1 grappler Sujeet Kalkal emerged victorious in the 65kg Freestyle category at the national selection trials in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Alongside Kalkal, standout performers including Yash, Sachin, and Abhimanyu also secured top finishes in their respective weight divisions, setting up a final trial showdown with the Asian Games-bound contingent for berths at the Senior World Wrestling Championships 2026, which is going to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 24 to November 1

Sujeet Kalkal prevailed in a competitive 65kg field in Lucknow, beating Anujj Kumar 8-3 in the final. The Trials in the four non-Olympic weight classes will also be held later.

In other Freestyle action, Yash produced a dominant performance to claim the 74kg title, defeating Deepak 10-4. Rahul secured the top spot in the 57kg category with an 11-4 win over Akshay Dhere, while Pushpendar Dalal prevailed over Himanshu Antil 10-4 in the 86kg final.

Vicky edged past Parveen Kumar 3-2 in a tight 97kg bout, and Jaspooran Singh defeated Rohit 5-1 to win the 125kg division.

WFI President Sanjay Singh said, "Today's trials in Lucknow proved just how competitive men's wrestling has become in India. The sheer effort and technical skill displayed by the athletes assure us that our reserve bench is stronger than ever. I congratulate today's top performers and expect them to carry this same momentum forward."

In the Greco-Roman discipline, Harsh delivered a commanding 9-0 victory over Lalit to win the 60kg category. Sachin edged Karanjit Singh 6-5 in a thrilling 67kg final, while Luvpreet Singh overcame Vikas 10-8 in the 77kg division.

Rohit defeated Rohit Bura 5-2 in the 87kg category, Abhimanyu secured a 12-3 win over Virensh Kundu in the 97kg class, and Joginder emerged victorious by fall against Gursewak in the 130kg final.

WFI Men's Freestyle Selection Trials Results

* 57kg: Rahul – 1st Position | Akshay Dhere – 2nd Position

* 65kg: Sujeet – 1st Position | Anujj Kumar – 2nd Position

* 74kg: Yash – 1st Position | Deepak – 2nd Position

* 86kg: Pushpendar Dalal – 1st Position | Himanshu Antil – 2nd Position

* 97kg: Vicky – 1st Position | Parveen Kumar – 2nd Position

* 125kg: Jaspooran Singh – 1st Position | Rohit – 2nd Position

WFI Greco-Roman Selection Trials Results

* 60kg: Harsh – 1st Position | Lalit – 2nd Position

* 67kg: Sachin – 1st Position | Karanjit Singh – 2nd Position

* 77kg: Luvpreet Singh – 1st Position | Vikas – 2nd Position

* 87kg: Rohit – 1st Position | Rohit Bura – 2nd Position

* 97kg: Abhimanyu – 1st Position | Virensh Kundu – 2nd Position

* 130kg: Joginder – 1st Position | Gursewak – 2nd Position

--IANS

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